18 May 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Shatta Wale Is in 'Pain' Because He Didn't Get BET Nomination

Shatta Wale.

BullDog, former manager of Shatta Wale claims the latter is in "pain" as a result of his inability to snag a Black Entertainment Television (BET) awards nomination in spite of his popularity.

He told KOD on The Zone on Starr 103.5 FM, Wale's attempt to rubbish the awards scheme is borne out of pain.

"I think for me it is pain that is making him do that and it is wrong. And that's my problem with Artistes down here, if you look at Nigeria they are all supportive of each other and it is sad that we had just a slot at the BET but whoever it is we should be able to support everyone even if it was him Shatta Wale we all support him and same should be extended to Stonebwoy and nobody should hate, and say that because someone didn't do something or because they have issues with the person they will be writing all sorts of things about the person, it's not the best."

Wale and his fan base believe his inability to get a BET Awards nomination is a result of sabotage by some personalities in the Ghanaian music industry.

Moments after he failed to get a nomination this year, he tried to rubbished the awards scheme via his posts on Social Media.

"My B. E.C.E certificate sef ano know where edeh..Then we deh come worry about BET... Money deh call me for my brain... " read one of his posts.

