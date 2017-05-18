18 May 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi to Have Sports Academies - Minister Admits Football Standard Has Dwindled

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Zawadi Chilunga

Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development Henry Mussa has conceded football performance in the country has dwindled and disclosed that plans are underway to establish regional sports academies to improve the game in the country.

Mussa said this in Parliament in response to a question on measures his ministry is putting in place to improve the sport in the country.

Mchinji North East member of Parliament (MP) Alex Chitete (Malawi Congress Party-MCP) asked the minister to tell the nation plans on the ground to improve football.

"The standard of football, correct, has gone down," said Mussa..

"We really need to think deeper on how best we can get back to our glorious days when Flames were The Flames," he added.

Mussa said government plans to invest in football development and build a professional national football team.

"Firstly, what we have agreed with the Minister of Finance is that let there be sports academies, it could be at regional level and that is being considered.

"And secondly, we need to build a professional Malawi National Football Team. It should be a professional one meaning that day in day out, the players will do nothing but treat this as their profession," Mussa said.

The Minister said the players for the national team should be put on payroll and every month they will be considered including all the perks that go with it.

"We have agreed on that one and it is a matter that, shortly; in fact, the forthcoming budget we will have this item included," disclosed the Minister.

On the question by Chitete about the recent appointment of national football team coach Ronny Van Geneugden, Mussa said his ministry is not involved in the selection of the coach, but the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

"The current national coach the expatriate, is there after being assessed and recruited by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM). FAM has that mandate and it falls out completely outside the ministry mainstream," he said.

Malawi

Former Minister Chaponda Faces 'Further Investigations'

Chairperson of the joint committee of Parliament which conducted an inquiry into Admarc maize procurement from… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.