Ethiopia: Belayab Launches Kia's 'Tiger Nose' Brand Cars

Belayab Motors, a subsidiary of Belayab Investment Group, launched KIA's Rio and Picanto 'Tiger Nose' popular models of Sedan cars, assembled in Adama, Ethiopia, on May 11, 2017, at the Sheraton Hotel.

The launch came following the signing of a 'Distributorship Agreement' with South Korea's KIA Motors Corporation (KMC) a year ago. The franchise agreement specifies Belayab Motors to assemble and sell KIA's brand models of Sedan cars, Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV) and Multi-Purpose Vehicles (MPV) for the Ethiopian market. The company also plans to launch another popular Sedan car model, Cerato, Sportage, and Soul SUV and MPV for the coming Ethiopian New Year.

Established in 2006, Belayab Investment Group is a family-owned business which manages eleven subsidiary companies. The five larger enterprises - Belayab Electric and Data Cable, Belayab Motors, Golden Tulip Hotel, Licon Construction Grade BC-2 Contractor and Lewis Construction Materials Supply Enterprise were established with a capital of 579 million Br. The current gross capital including working capital of the investment group reaches 1.1 billion Br.