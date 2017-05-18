18 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company MD Resigns

By Oladeinde Olawoyin

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc, Nahco Aviance, Nobert Bielderman, has submitted his letter of resignation.

A notice posted to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Thursday morning said Mr. Bielderman would formally disengage from the company on August 31.

According to statement signed by Tayo Ajakaiye, the company's corporate communications manager, Mr. Bielderman joined Nahco in 2010.

He was appointed Executive Director of Operations in 2013, named acting Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of the company in 2014 and his appointment as CEO was confirmed in 2015.

It was not clear why Mr. Bielderman was stepping down.

According to the statement, the resignation notice is in line with the company's well laid down succession planning process.

