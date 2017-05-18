Ghana: Greater Accra Regional Hospital Opened to the Public

press release

Government is to secure funds for the construction of the second phase of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital Reconstruction Project.

The second phase, consisting of a 200-bed capacity ward, when completed, will add up to the existing 420 beds of the phase one project of the hospital.

The Minister for Health, Mr Kweku Agyemang-Manu, made these known when he officially opened the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, yesterday, for public use.

Mr Agyemang-Manu entreated the Management and Staff of the hospital to pledge to keep the facility in a good state for the longest possible time, adding that they should have the right kind of attitude, leadership and knowledge.

He said government was aware of some of the challenges facing the health institutions in the country and would, therefore, soon engage key stakeholders to develop comprehensive structures and sustainable management practices towards the growth of the hospitals for quality health delivery.

In his remarks, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Ishmael Ashitey, described the facility as an excellent infrastructure and urged management and staff of the hospital to match the facility with the kind of service that would encourage the clients to always come back and recommend to others.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Mr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, in his remarks, bemoaned the deplorable state of infrastructure and equipment at the hospital despite the important functions it performed.

He was happy, therefore, that the hospital had been reconstructed into an ultra-modern facility and called on the management and staff to fine-tune customer care measures in all interactions with all clients and stakeholders of the hospital.

The first phase of the project, funded by the Exim bank, is expected to play a key role in government's efforts to improve maternal, neonatal and child healthcare services and enhance an effective health care delivery.

The hospital can now boast of a comprehensive diagnostic and treatment block with 24 hour service; imaging department; delivery unit; accident and emergency unit.

Other are medical support including pharmacy; laboratory services, central sterilization, logistic support, medical administration and admission to support the east wing operations, supply and installation of medical equipment and a housing unit for critical staff.

Source: ISD (Doris Sodjah & Chantal Aidoo)