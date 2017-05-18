Windhoek — Omaruru Town Council has appointed Alfons Tjitombo as its new CEO.

Chairperson of municipal management committee Hendrina Gebhardt confirmed the appointment this week of Tjitombo, who previously worked as CEO of Opuwo Town Counci. Gebhardt, who is also the town mayor, said Tjitombo will assume duty on June 1.

Omaruru has been without a CEO since the suspension of Edward Paul Ganaseb in December 2013. New Era reported last year that Ganaseb pocketed close N$1.9 million in salary payments and allowances while on suspension.

Tjitombo served as Opuwo CEO for two consecutive terms, but left the council last year after the management committee elected not to renew his contract. Among pressing issues to be tackled by Tjitombo at Omaruru is the water shortage, which council has battled with for years.

This, according to the municipality officials, is mainly due to the poor rainfall in the area over the past few years, which also affected the Omaruru aquifer, which, according to municipal officials, experienced poor water recharge, thus causing a significant drop in the water table.