Malawi: Bullets Calm Despite Win Drought

Nyasa Big Bullets Captain John Lanjesi says it is too early to panic after win drought from their last three games.

During their opening fixture of the 2017 TNM Super League, the Peoples Team drew 0-0 away at Chitipa United, before losing their second match 1-0 to Moyale Barracks.

The Peoples Team also went on to lose 1-0 in the Airtel Top 8 first leg against Silver Strikers at the Bingu National Stadium.

"It is too early to worry because we have just started the season. It is just three games gone and I think there is still room for recovery, to make up for the last three games in which we didn't do well in," Lanjesi said.

Lanjesi conceded that the morale was down in their camp after their poor performance during the three matches.

"Looking back on where we are coming from after losing two consecutive games, the morale went down, but now we are determined to secure our first victory on Sunday against Silver Strikers," he said.

Lanjesi also urged their fans to continue supporting them during matches, stating good days are coming soon.