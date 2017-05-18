18 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigerian Government Plans Unified Data Collection On Health System

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Federal Ministry of Health in partnership with Plan International Nigeria, an international non-Governmental Organisation on Monday began a two-day workshop on Strengthening Community Health Management Information System (CHMIS) in Nigeria.

Mr Emmanuel Abatta who represented the federal ministry of health at the meeting told newsmen in Benin that Data Managers from the 17 states in the Southern part of the country were participating in the meeting

Abatta said the meeting seeks to reactivate the health data governance structure for more effective management of the health information system in Nigeria.

He said the Health Data Consultative Committee (HDCC) was a prescription of the National Health Information System (NHIS) policy of 2014.

"In the light of the recent efforts by the Planning, Research and Statistics department of the federal ministry of health to strengthen the health data management information system, 'it has become expedient to take action targeted at reactivating and strengthening the HDCC at both the federal and state levels to ensure momentum of present efforts," Abatta said.

He expressed "the Honourable Minister of Health's gratitude to Plan International Nigeria for their immense contributions to the development of health data management in Nigeria"

Also speaking, Mr Orji Ogbureke, the Head of Programme and Business Development, Plan International Nigeria who represented the Country Director of the organisation, Dr Hussaini Abdu said the meeting was informed by the fact that states were using different tools and forms to collect community data.

Ogbureke said: "these data were usually localised in offices and not available in a central location such as Data Health Information System platform which captures mostly facility level data".

He said "this meant that the central level decision making is not adequately informed by the true health status at all levels of government", noting that the implementation of the National Health Information System would ensure that women, adolescent girls and children in the communities were captured

"as a step to improving our national health care system."

This is especially important as the country plans to start the implementation of new National Health Strategic Development Plan.

Nigeria

I Will Sign 2017 Budget When Satisfied With Content - Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo will assent to the 2017 budget when he is satisfied with the content, his spokesperson… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.