Ethiopia to Host First Ever Logistics Exhibition

Ethiopia is to host the first ever Ethio-Transport and Logistics Exhibition at the Millennium Hall from August 18-20, 2017. This is expected to boost the logistics sector as it will bring stakeholders and various public and private actors together.

Between 150 and 200 companies engaged in transportation and logistics are expected to showcase their product at the exhibition. Public transport service providers, freight transport, and transiters are among the few stakeholders to be part of the exhibition.

The exhibition is organised by H & M event organisers. The organisers paid 1.6 million Br to Addis Park to rent the hall. The request to set such kind of event was approved by the Ministry of Transport (MoT) in September 2016.

The rationale of the event is to enhance the role of transportation in fostering socio-economic development in the country. It is also expected to create new market opportunities for products and services and to enhance the public-private sector partnership in the industry.