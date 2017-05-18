Ethiopia: Gift Real Estate Hands Over 350 Homes

Gift Real Estate Plc, one of the five Gift Corporate Group Companies established in 1990, inaugurated its second site located around CMC, on May 13, 2017. President of the FDRE, Mulatu Teshome (PhD) and Ambachew Mekonen (PhD), minister of Housing & Urban Development attended the luncheon ceremony.

The site lies on 90,229sqm incorporating 350 houses each set on 250sqm to 500sqm. The project took six years to build one to three-storey buildings, semi-detached houses, villas, and apartments which were sold ranging from 0.8 million Br to 8.7 million Br.

Gift Real Estate has invested two billion Br in building a total of 1,500 houses, on 16.3 hectares of land that the company has leased from the government, according to Gebreyesus Igata, founder and managing director of the Group.