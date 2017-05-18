Ethiopia: Authority Decentralises Road Management

Addis Ababa City Roads Authority (AACRA) has decentralised road resources management responsibilities into five regional offices effective from May 09, 2017. The offices will be accountable to the deputy director general of AACRA for road access.

The new offices are designated for managing resources, enhancing networks, registering, naming and securing roads, fulfilling the demand of the public and creating awareness among people.

The offices will increase the capacity of the Authority in securing and managing the roads, enabling the Authority to interact more with stakeholders; Sub-Cities, Ethio Telecom, Addis Ababa Water & Sewerage Authority and Ethiopian Electricity Power.

"The new offices will allow the authority to watch over the roads from different types of illegal actions," said Habtamu, Tegegn(Eng.) director general of the AACRA.

The Authority is working on a drainage master plan with a 62.5 million Br loan from the World Bank.

The road coverage of the city has reached 23.1pc with 6,166kms of road.