18 May 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Khorixas Town Council Employees in Court for Corruption

Windhoek — Two employees of Khorixas Town Council in the Kunene Region appeared in the Khorixas Magistrate's Court yesterday on charges of corruption.

According to the chief legal clerk at Khorixas Magistrate's Court, C.N Shafuda, the two accused, Hannelie Mukuta and Railos Gowaseb, were charged in terms of the Anti-Corruption Act for corruptly using their office or position for gratification.

The alternative charge is attempted, or conspiracy, to commit an offense. Shafuda said Mukuta and Gowaseb were each released on N$ 10 000 bail. "They already paid the bail today and will appear in the Khorixas Regional Court on 29 May," said Shafuda in a telephonic interview with New Era.

