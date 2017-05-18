18 May 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Govt Hails Nkhoma University for Establishing Museum

By Pius Nyondo

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism has commended Nkhoma University for their introduction of a museum which, they say, will contribute towards the culture of heritage in the country.

The museum hall which houses Nkhoma Museum was built by missionaries in 1924 in remembrance of fellow missionaries who gave their lives in the service of God.

Manager of the museum, Innocent Gondwe, told Nyasa Times that initially the museum was used as a meeting place by mission personnel for Afrikaans services, prayer meetings and council meetings.

Later, after a visit to the district, Nyasa Times learnt that the place was used as a meeting place for the General Administration Committee which replaced the Mission Council in 1962.

"In 1989, the year of the Nkhoma Synod centenary celebrations, it was decided to resurrect the museum in the meeting hall itself, where portraits of some of the pioneer missionaries hung," said.

Elizabeth Gomani, Director of Tourism and Culture in the Ministry of the Malawi government said it "was important that universities should have [their] own universities to preserve culture."

Said Gomani: "We're grateful to the many people who helped to create in this heritage. And, to the Lord, the wondrous tale of triumph of triumph."

Among others, the museum features a number of important people in the birth of Nkhoma Synod including Dr. Robert Laws who is founder of the famed Robert Blake Secondary School and Dr. Chris Blignaut a popular medical doctor at the mission.

The very first pastors include Zenus Tembo, father to long-time politician John Zenus Ungapake Tembo of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

