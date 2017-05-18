South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Dam Level in Mpumalanga

press release

The recent rainfall experienced in most parts of Mpumalanga has resulted in slight improvements in dam levels.

According to the Department of Water and Sanitation's (DWS's) weekly state of reservoirs report of 15 May 2017, dam levels in the Mpumalanga Province show a slight improvement of 0.7% from last week's 78.8% to 79.5% this week. Even though a slight increase was recorded, some dams recorded declines and others remained unchanged.

The recorded storage capacity levels of the dams show that Witbank Dam decreased from 102.0% last week to 100.9%, Loskop Dam increased from 96.9% to 97.9%, Middelburg Dam increased from 66.1% to 66.6%, Buffelskloof Dam increased from 100.3% to 100.6%, Grootdraai Dam increased from 92.7% to 95.7%, Nooitgedacht Dam increased from 89.7% to 90.0%, Vygeboom Dam remain stable at 100.3%, Jericho Dam decreased from 72.4% to 71.8%, Westoe Dam increased from 88.8% to 89.2%, Morgenstond Dam increased from 59.0% to 59.3%, Heyshope Dam remain unchanged at 85.8%, Ohrigstad Dam decreased from 92.5% to 92.4%, Blyderivierpoort Dam remain unchanged at 100.6%, Driekoppies Dam increased from 46.8% to 47.1%, Kwena Dam increased from 74.4% to 75.6%, Da Gama Dam increased from 85.5% to 86.9%, Witklip Dam increased from 100.3% to 100.8%, Primkop Dam increased from 100.6% to 100.9% and Inyaka Dam increased from 91.4% to 91.7%.

We are now faced with the prospect of using the available water until the next summer season hoping that we will receive much improved rainfall to fill our dams and increase our river flow levels.

The Department of Water and Sanitation in Mpumalanga Province will intensify its water conservation education drive in an effort to encourage water users to adopt efficient water usage.

It is crucial that we continue using the available water in storage efficiently and sparingly to ensure that we all have enough water to last us until the next rainy season in summer.

