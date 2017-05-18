18 May 2017

South Africa: Kings Change Two for Brumbies Tussle

The Southern Kings have made two injury-enforced changes for their Super Rugby clash against the Brumbies in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

Stefan Willemse replaces Chris Cloete at flank, with the latter ruled out with concussion.

Chrysander Botha also starts at fullback in the absence of Masixole Banda, who is nursing a hamstring strain.

Elsewhere, Thembelani Bholi is the only new addition to the bench.

Saturday's clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is scheduled for 19:30.

Teams:

Kings

15 Chrysander Botha, 14 Alshaun Bock, 13 Berton Klaasen, 12 Luzuko Vulindlu, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Lionel Cronje (captain), 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Andisa Ntsila, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Stefan Willemse, 5 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 4 Irne Herbst, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Martin Bezuidenhout, 1 Schalk van der Merwe

Substitutes: 16 Kurt Haupt, 17 Chris Heiberg 18 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 19 Lubabalo Mtyanda, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 Johan Steyn, 22 Stokkies Hanekom, 23 Pieter-Steyn de Wet

Brumbies

TBA

Source: Sport24

South Africa

