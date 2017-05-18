18 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cheetahs Ring Changes for 'Canes

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cheetahs coach Franco Smith has named his team for Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Hurricanes in Wellington (kick-off 09:35 SA time).

Smith made several changes to the team that went down 50-32 against the Blues in Auckland last week.

In the front row, Ox Nche replaces Charles Marais at loosehead prop, Elandre Huggett comes in at hooker for Torsten van Jaarsveld and Johan Coetzee replaces Tom Botha at tighthead.

In the second row, Carl Wegner will wear the No 5 jersey, with Armandt Koster at No 4 as Francois Uys drops down to the bench.

In the loose trio, Uzair Cassiem replaces Niell Jordaan at flank.

In the backline, Shaun Venter starts at scrumhalf in place of Tian Meyer, while Clinton Swart starts at inside centre in place of William Small-Smith.

Ruan van Rensburg will be providing backline cover on the bench.

Teams:

Hurricanes

15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Wes Goosen, 13 Vince Aso, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Julian Savea, 10 Otere Black, 9 TJ Perenara (captain), 8 Brad Shields, 7 Ardie Savea, 6 Reed Prinsep, 5 Vaea Fifita, 4 Sam Lousi, 3 Jeff To'omaga-Allen, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Ben May

Substitutes: 16 Leni Apisai, 17 Mike Kainga, 18 Loni Uhila, 19 Mark Abbott, 20 Callum Gibbins, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Jordie Barrett, 23 Ben Lam

Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Francois Venter (captain), 12 Clinton Swart, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Fred Zeilinga, 9 Shaun Venter, 8 Henco Venter, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Uzair Cassiem, 5 Carl Wegner, 4 Armandt Koster, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Elandre Huggett, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Torsten van Jaarsveld, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Tom Botha, 19 Francois Uys, 20 Niell Jordaan, 21 Tian Meyer, 22 Niel Marais, 23 Ruan van Rensburg

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Is Suicide the 3rd Leading Cause of Death for Ages 15-24?

A South African community newspaper has claimed only car accidents and murder kill more young people in the country. The… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.