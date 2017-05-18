South Africa: Cheetahs Ring Changes for 'Canes

Cheetahs coach Franco Smith has named his team for Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Hurricanes in Wellington (kick-off 09:35 SA time).

Smith made several changes to the team that went down 50-32 against the Blues in Auckland last week.

In the front row, Ox Nche replaces Charles Marais at loosehead prop, Elandre Huggett comes in at hooker for Torsten van Jaarsveld and Johan Coetzee replaces Tom Botha at tighthead.

In the second row, Carl Wegner will wear the No 5 jersey, with Armandt Koster at No 4 as Francois Uys drops down to the bench.

In the loose trio, Uzair Cassiem replaces Niell Jordaan at flank.

In the backline, Shaun Venter starts at scrumhalf in place of Tian Meyer, while Clinton Swart starts at inside centre in place of William Small-Smith.

Ruan van Rensburg will be providing backline cover on the bench.

Teams:

Hurricanes

15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Wes Goosen, 13 Vince Aso, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Julian Savea, 10 Otere Black, 9 TJ Perenara (captain), 8 Brad Shields, 7 Ardie Savea, 6 Reed Prinsep, 5 Vaea Fifita, 4 Sam Lousi, 3 Jeff To'omaga-Allen, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Ben May

Substitutes: 16 Leni Apisai, 17 Mike Kainga, 18 Loni Uhila, 19 Mark Abbott, 20 Callum Gibbins, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Jordie Barrett, 23 Ben Lam

Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Francois Venter (captain), 12 Clinton Swart, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Fred Zeilinga, 9 Shaun Venter, 8 Henco Venter, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Uzair Cassiem, 5 Carl Wegner, 4 Armandt Koster, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Elandre Huggett, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Torsten van Jaarsveld, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Tom Botha, 19 Francois Uys, 20 Niell Jordaan, 21 Tian Meyer, 22 Niel Marais, 23 Ruan van Rensburg

Source: Sport24