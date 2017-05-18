South Africa: De Jager, Paige, Serfontein Return for Bulls

Bulls coach Nollis Marais has made a number of changes to his side for Saturday's clash against the Lions in Johannesburg.

One of the more significant changes comes at flyhalf, where Francois Brummer gets his first start of the season while Tian Schoeman drops out of the squad altogether. Tony Jantjies is the No 10 cover on the bench once again.

Jesse Kriel moves from midfield to fullback, opening the door for the return of Jan Serfontein in the No 13 jersey while Warrick Gelant drops to the bench.

There is also a change at scrumhalf with Rudy Paige given a rare start as Piet van Zyl also drops out of the squad.

Hanro Liebenberg will continue as captain in place of the injured Adriaan Strauss while Jaco Visagie gets another start at hooker, and Lood de Jager also return to the starting line-up to replace the suspended RG Snyman.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:15.

Teams:

Lions

TBA

Bulls

15 Jesse Kriel, 14 Jade Stighling, 13 Jan Serfontein, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Jamba Ulengo, 10 Francois Brummer, 9 Rudy paige, 8 Hanro Liebenberg (captain), 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

Substitutes:

16 Edgar Marutlulle, 17 Pierre Schoeman, 18 Coenraad van Vuuren, 19 Abongile Nonkontwana, 20 Nic de Jager, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Tony Jantjies, 23 Warrick Gelant

