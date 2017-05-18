Namibia: SGP-Funded Project Brings Benefits to Kavango

A PROJECT on biomass efficient baking ovens has brought multiple benefits in Kavango West and Kavango East regions.

The use of wood-saving ovens has contributed to the fight against desertification as they use less wood than the open-fires, while the project has also created employment.

Funded by the Global Environment Facility's Small Grants Programme in Namibia, the promotional project ran from 1 September 2013 to 31 August 2014 under the supervision of Komeho Namibia Development Agency.

Komeho manager Nelago Kasuto, said the ovens were fabricated by three women artisans at the agency's Appropriate Resource Technical Centre at Kaisosi to enable women in the area to start small-scale baking projects.

She said 25 women and 11 men trained in the operation of the ovens, marketing and bookkeeping. Beneficiaries were selected through regional councillors. The artisans were final-year students at the vocational training centre.

The project received funding from SPG-Namibia to enable the artisans to produce 23 ovens as well as hone their skills.

Nineteen ovens were sold in the two Kavango regions and nine women were provided loans to start small-scale baking projects.

Of the nine women, six have set up successful ventures providing bread to the community and employing at least one person each.

Komeho Namibia marketed the ovens and have added them to its range of appropriate technology products.

SPG Namibia's administrative assistant Rauna Nghatanga, said the programme has also funded rainwater harvesting projects, micro-drip irrigation, rangeland restoration and livestock enhancement.