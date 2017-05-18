18 May 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: SGP-Funded Project Brings Benefits to Kavango

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Absalom Shigwedha

A PROJECT on biomass efficient baking ovens has brought multiple benefits in Kavango West and Kavango East regions.

The use of wood-saving ovens has contributed to the fight against desertification as they use less wood than the open-fires, while the project has also created employment.

Funded by the Global Environment Facility's Small Grants Programme in Namibia, the promotional project ran from 1 September 2013 to 31 August 2014 under the supervision of Komeho Namibia Development Agency.

Komeho manager Nelago Kasuto, said the ovens were fabricated by three women artisans at the agency's Appropriate Resource Technical Centre at Kaisosi to enable women in the area to start small-scale baking projects.

She said 25 women and 11 men trained in the operation of the ovens, marketing and bookkeeping. Beneficiaries were selected through regional councillors. The artisans were final-year students at the vocational training centre.

The project received funding from SPG-Namibia to enable the artisans to produce 23 ovens as well as hone their skills.

Nineteen ovens were sold in the two Kavango regions and nine women were provided loans to start small-scale baking projects.

Of the nine women, six have set up successful ventures providing bread to the community and employing at least one person each.

Komeho Namibia marketed the ovens and have added them to its range of appropriate technology products.

SPG Namibia's administrative assistant Rauna Nghatanga, said the programme has also funded rainwater harvesting projects, micro-drip irrigation, rangeland restoration and livestock enhancement.

Namibia

#BeFree Launched by First Lady - a UNAIDS Advocate

The # BeFree Movement was launched in November 2016 at a Windhoek nightclub with the assistance of UNFPA and UNAIDS.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.