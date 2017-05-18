Liberia: President Sirleaf Receives U.S. Secretary for Health and Human Services - Commends Visit

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 received a delegation from the United States Government headed by Secretary of Health and Human Services, Dr. Thomas E. Price at the Robert International Airport (RIA). Dr. Price and delegation arrived in the country on of a two-day visit.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf received Secretary Thomas E. Price at the Presidential Lounge and acknowledged the huge support of the American Government to Liberia in the health sector. She singled out the U.S. role in the fight against the deadly Ebola virus disease that killed many Liberians.

President Sirleaf in a brief tête-à-tête with Secretary Price praised him for selecting Liberia as part of his visit to Africa and noted the contribution of the American people to Liberia.

President Sirleaf also pointed out that through the support of the U.S. government - Liberia has made significant progress in combating and possibly moving towards the elimination of the disease that killed millions in many parts of the world. She particularly thanked Secretary Price for the continued support of the United States government and people to Liberia.

For his part Secretary Thomas E. Price extolled the leadership, hospitality and commitment of President Sirleaf. He informed the Liberia leader that he was in the country to appreciate the efforts of President Sirleaf and her government for combating the Ebola Virus Disease as well as hold discussions with health authorities on efforts to improve the health sector.

He expressed the U.S. government's commitment in standing by Liberia in fighting potential outbreaks in Liberia.

Meanwhile, following his meeting with President Sirleaf, Dr. Price and Health Minister Bernice Dahn addressed a press stakeout.