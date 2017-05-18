18 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Court Throws Out SIM Card Registration Case

By Anthony Wesaka and Rachael Mabala

Kampala — The High Court in Kampala has rejected the plea by a section of Ugandans who were seeking its intervention to prevail over various telecommunication service providers, not to switch off unverified SIM cards when the deadline (May 19) reaches.

The rejection by Justice Stephen Musota to prevail over the telecommunication service providers, paves way for the providers to switch off all the unverified SIM cards come mid night tonight.

The government through Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, had extended the deadline for SIM card verification for one more month following public outcry up to May 19.

Justice Musota in his ruling, held that the government had given Ugandans two years to register their sim cards and that they can't run to court as an excuse.

The judge added that the government even gave them a month's extension but still they could not utilize the opportunity to register for their SIM cards.

