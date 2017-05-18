PRESIDENT Mugabe this morning officially launches the US$1 billion dualisation project of the Beitbridge-Harare and Harare-Chirundu highways at Chaka Business center in Chirumhanzu before commissioning the US$250 million Tokwe-Mukosi Dam in Chivi later in the day.

The Herald gives you live feeds of these two landmark events. Stay logged in and participate in the discussion through the Disqus Comments platform below.

FEEDS: Farirai Machivenyika, Simiso Mlevu, PHOTOGRAPHY: Wilson Kakurira (Tokwe-Mukosi) & Kudakwashe Hunda (Chaka, Chirumhanzu), EDITOR: Happiness Chikwanha

11:43 - Scores of people already at the Chaka Growth Point ahead of the ground breaking ceremony of the Beitbridge-Harare highway dualisation project

11:45 - Traditional dance groups are providing entertainment.

11:51 - President Mugabe arrives at Chaka Business Center in Chirumhanzu ahead of the commencement of proceedings.

11: 53 - President Mugabe later in the day is also expected to commission the Tokwe-Mukosi Dam and launch a US$1 million fishery project in Masvingo Province.

11:57 - Tokwe-Mukosi dam is located about 72 kilometers south of Masvingo city.

12:00 - Meanwhile at Tokwe-Mukosi, multitudes of Zimbabweans are making way to the venue to witness government's commitment towards the implementation of the Zimbabwe Agenda for Sustainable Socio-Economic Transformation (ZimAsset).

12:05 - Tokwe-Mukosi dam, is testimony of the fulfillment of the ZimAsset cluster on Infrastructure Development and Utilities. The dame is set to make significant contribution to the Food Security and Nutrition cluster by providing water to irrigate 25 000 hactares of land.

12:08 - As faithfuls wait for the beginning of the official program here in Chivi, Gororo Primary, Songamiti Secondary Schools and The police band are providing entrainment.

12:20 - Meanwhile President Mugabe has been welcomed by the Masvingo Provincial leadership at Chaka and is having a brief.

12:30 - Several ministers are already here. The presidential brief is still on.

12:50 - Meanwhile President Mugabe lands to a rapturous applause by the thousands of people at the venue!

12:51 - Several cabinet ministers, parliamentarians have also arrived at the venue.

12: 52 - Vice Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko have also arrived at the venue.

12:53 - The dualisation of the highways is being led by Geiger International at a cost of close to US$1 billion

13:04 - The national anthem is being sung before commencement of proceedings

13:10- Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Jaison Machaya making welcome remarks

13:21 - Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo is now on the podium. He says the project will take three years to complete at a cost of $984 million through a Private-Public Partnership (PPP) agreement. He pledges to monitor the project to ensure quality and value for money.

13:24 - Geiger International vice chairman Eric Geiger pledges to subcontract 40 % of the value of the project to local companies.

13:31-Vice President Mphoko introduces President Mugabe to address the gathering.

13:34 - President Mugabe takes to the podium to deliver his speech.

13:40 - President Mugabe says the project will have a multiplier effect on the economy.

13:47 - He says illegal sanctions imposed on the country have affected infrastructure development in the country.

13:55 - President Mugabe urges local companies to participate fully in the project and warns them against overcharging so that they can be considered in future project.

14:02 - President Mugabe immediately warps up by paying his condolences to Minister Gumbo who lost his son two weeks ago

14:05 - He ends by officially launching the construction of the dualised highway.

14:10 - Vice President Mnangagwa now giving vote of thanks.

14:11 Stay logged in for pictures of the ground-breaking ceremony

14:16 - WE CROSS OVER TO TOKWE MUKOSI, where President Mugabe is proceeding to commission the Tokwe Mukosi dam as well as commission a US$1 million fishing project.

14:22 Berejena Primary School is entertaining the crowd here at Gororo Village in Chivi through breathtaking displays. Mass Displays are part of the new curriculum introduced by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

14:24 - Through mass displays, Berejena Primary School emphasised the importance of team work in the implementation of ZimAsset.

14:27 - There is a bumper crowd here at Gororo Primary waiting for the arrival of President Mugabe, the man who is steering the ZimAsset ship which has seen the completion of Tokwe-Mukosi Dam.

14:47 - President Mugabe is expected to land at Gororo anytime.

14:59 - Meanwhile Berejena Primary School which staged mass displays has been called back to the stage by popular demand. Their displays emphasised unity and collaboration if results are to be attained.

15:10 - Three choppers just flew past where the crowd is gathered signaling the arrival of President Mugabe in Chivi. His Excellency will go straight into a briefing with ZINWA and Government officials

15:28 - Police Band is keeping the crowd entertained as they wait for the official proceedings which will resume any moment from now.

15:30 - Deputy Minister of Women Affairs, Cde Abigail Damasane joins the police band in dancing, much to the amusement of the crowd.

15:36 - Deputy Minister Damasane leads the police band in singing the late South African musician, Joe Mafela's song, Thoko Ujola Nobani.