Namibia: Biodiversity Action Day

THE Youth Environmental Summit 2017 kicked off last weekend at the Gobabeb Research & Training Centre with 31 Grade 11 pupils from the //Karas, Khomas and Erongo regions taking part.

According to a statement from the organisers, pupils will conduct studies in line with this year's theme "Biodiversity and Sustainable Tourism" and present their findings at the National Biodiversity Action Day at Gobabeb on Saturday 20 May.

Environment and tourism minister Pohamba Shifeta will deliver the keynote address while the Finnish ambassador to Namibia, Anna Saloranta is expected to deliver a statement on the International Day for Biodiversity.

"We acknowledge the generous contribution of the embassy of Finland through the Fund for Local Cooperation in supporting this year's event.

"In addition, the Ministry of Environment and Tourism provided the transport to bring the participants to the desert. Following the activities during the coming week, the learners will present their findings at the National Biodiversity Action Day," said the statement.

"We have high hopes for an entertaining and educational event in celebration of both International Biodiversity Day (22 May 2017), and the promise of next-generation scientists!"