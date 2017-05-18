ONE of the leaders of the Affirmative Repositioning movement has urged the youth to decide on the Namibia they want.

Speaking at the latest AR event, the so-called "critical consciousness dialogue" in Windhoek on Tuesday, Dimbulukeni Nauyoma said Namibian elders have achieved their goal and have decided on The Namibia they wanted.

He said the political elders were no longer addressing the challenges faced by the youth, such as unemployment, and the lack of access to basic necessities such as housing.

"The question of where were you in the '70s should not matter. We are here now, and we must fight and decide the Namibia we want," Nauyoma stated.

Speaking on the significance of the AR's upcoming "generational assembly", which is scheduled for Friday, 16 June (Day of the African Child), he asked: "What is the role of young people in an independent Namibia?"

He claimed that there was apparently a lack of unity amongst Namibian youth, and that the country did not have a national youth agenda. Nauyoma thus called on the youth to draw up such an agenda to reflect their interests.

"As young people, we live to choose, but we must choose well," he said. "We must think outside the box, and we shouldn't be limited to political parties."

In the run-up to its "generational assembly", AR will apparently organise committees to mobilise and prepare more than 1 000 youth to attend the event.

Nauyoma also called on the public to support the movement's "generational assembly".