Namibia: Two Tourism Bodies Launched

THE Ministry of Environment and Tourism has appointed a National Tourism Competitiveness Advisory Council (NTCAC) and Inter-Ministerial Committee on Tourism Development (ICTD).

The NTCAC, made up of 32 members selected from various government agencies and non-governmental organisations, such as Namibia Wildlife Resorts, the Namibia Training Authority, Namibia University of Science and Technology and the Tour Guides Association of Namibia, will be a think tank to advise government on tourism business and investment matters.

The council will also advise the ministry on challenges hindering growth of the tourism sector.

The ICTD, with 34 members selected from 18 ministries and two government agencies, will serve as an intermediary between the public sector, ministries and various agencies to harmonise different government policies that impact on tourism.

ICTD members were selected from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration; Ministry of Information and Communication Technology; the National Planning Commission and the Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation.

All members of the two committees will serve for two years.

Announcing the two bodies on Monday, environment and tourism minister Pohamba Shifeta said Namibia has limited resources which should be used wisely to attain solid social and economic return on investments.

"We want to be sure that we spend our money well," he said.

The minister explained that the ICTD will particularly address factors hindering the growth of local tourism, while the council will be responsible for transforming the industry into an attractive destination for tourists and investment.

The national sustainable tourism growth and development strategy and national tourism investment profile and promotion strategy were also launched during the event.

These strategies will address constraints and the strategic repositioning of the tourism sector as a key national economic and development sector.

