South Africa: Accused Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Rape and House Breaking - Hopetown

press release

The South African Police Service in the Northern Cape welcomes the life sentencing that was handed down to Shaun Reagan van Niekerk (33) who was found guilty of rape and house breaking in Hopetown. The sentencing was handed down in Hopetown Regional Court, yesterday, 17 May 2017. Van Niekerk received a life term sentence for rape and 6 months imprisonment for house breaking which will run concurrently.

On 11 of March 2016 at approximately 21:00 the accused broke into a house in Steynville, Hopetown. The accused found a 13-year-old girl sleeping inside the house and raped her. The accused, who is known to the victim, fled the scene and was arrested by police the following day. Van Niekerk remained in custody until his sentencing.

The Pixley Ka Seme Cluster Commander, Brigadier Nomahlubi Sofika applauds Detective Constable Hezekia Jaxa of the Hopetown Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for sterling investigative work. The professional gathering of information by the investigating officer ensued that no impunity is granted to the perpetrator of this heinous crime. The police will continue in its endeavours to ensure that all people in our communities are safe and feel safe. Crimes against women and children remains one of the priorities of the South African Police Service.