18 May 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Investigate the Death of an Unknown Man

press release

The Police in Saselamani outside Malamulele are investigating the death of an unknown man of about 35 years who was found by the Kruger National Park Rangers naked on top of the mountains north of Matiyani Village.

The deceased is dark in complexion is unknown to Matiyani and the surrounding residents.

The body of the deceased does not have visible injuries and a case of inquest was opened for further investigations.

Anyone who may assist with the identification of the deceased or any information on the death of the deceased, may contact Detective Warrant Officer Chauke at 082 723 1929 or the nearest Police Station or Saselamani Police Station.

Police investigations are still continuing.

