18 May 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: President Zuma to Visit Courtney's Family

Tagged:

Related Topics

Pretoria — President Jacob Zuma will today visit the family of three-year-old Courtney Pieters, who was found murdered and buried in a shallow grave in Elsies River in Cape Town.

President Zuma has expressed shock and repulsion at the gruesome killing of little Courtney and has reiterated that violence against women and children has been declared a priority crime and government would deploy all its resources to ensure that perpetrators face the full might of the law.

"We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the Pieters family and to all other families of the women who have been brutally murdered or attacked in various ways in the past few days in parts of the country.

"Our prayers and thoughts are with the families during this difficult period. The incidents have caused untold pain amongst South Africans and this is the time for us to unite and isolate these cruel perpetrators of this shameful and hateful crime against women and children," said President Zuma.

South Africa

Is Suicide the 3rd Leading Cause of Death for Ages 15-24?

A South African community newspaper has claimed only car accidents and murder kill more young people in the country. The… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.