18 May 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Missing Person Sought By Umlazi Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Umlazi SAPS would like to make an appeal to the members of the community regarding a missing person Nobathembu Happiness Mkhize (32) of Umlazi. She was last seen by her son on 4 May 2017, going to the Sun Coast Casino. She is 1.7m in height and is weighing 87kg. She has brown eyes and black hair and has a scar on her left leg. She was last seen wearing blue jeans with white takkies.

Anyone with the information of her whereabouts is urged to contact Captain Carmen Rhynes on 031 908 0008 or our Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

South Africa

Is Suicide the 3rd Leading Cause of Death for Ages 15-24?

A South African community newspaper has claimed only car accidents and murder kill more young people in the country. The… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.