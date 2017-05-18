South Africa: Missing Person Sought By Umlazi Police

press release

Umlazi SAPS would like to make an appeal to the members of the community regarding a missing person Nobathembu Happiness Mkhize (32) of Umlazi. She was last seen by her son on 4 May 2017, going to the Sun Coast Casino. She is 1.7m in height and is weighing 87kg. She has brown eyes and black hair and has a scar on her left leg. She was last seen wearing blue jeans with white takkies.

Anyone with the information of her whereabouts is urged to contact Captain Carmen Rhynes on 031 908 0008 or our Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.