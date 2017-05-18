South Africa: Duo Arrested for Hijacking

press release

Potchefstroom — In a bid to address trio crimes, police in Mooinooi acted swiftly and arrested two suspects on Wednesday, 17 May 2017, for car-hijacking.

The arrest came after the police made a follow-up on an incident that occurred at about 18:30 at Majakaneng Village wherein a Hyundai i20 was hijacked. The suspects were tracked after it was established that they were driving in a white Toyota Yaris. That led to the arrest of a 20-year-old man and recovery of the Toyota Yaris.

The police followed up on information which lead them to Ga-rankuwa, Gauteng Province where upon arrival two suspects shot at them. The police retaliated and in the process, one suspect was wounded and apprehended for car-hijacking. He was also found illegally in possession of a firearm. The third suspect managed to flee the scene and evaded arrest. The police managed to recover the hijacked vehicle, the Hyundai i20.

Upon a further probe it has been established that the Toyota Yaris that the suspects were driving in, was reported hijacked in the Mothutlung police precinct.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Brits Magistrates' Court on Monday, 22 May 2017.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane praised the police for the swift reaction that resulted in the speedy arrest of the suspects. She said that the arrest is something positive with the likelihood of lead to solving of other cases of car-hijacking in Brits and the vicinity.