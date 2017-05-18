18 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mother, Son Found Unhurt After Hijacking in Springs

Tagged:

Related Topics

A woman and her five-year-old son were found unhurt after three men hijacked them outside their house in Springs, Gauteng police said on Thursday.

Thembisile Mjiyako parked her white VW Polo outside her home in Payneville after returning from KwaThema on Tuesday evening, Captain Johannes Ramphora said.

Her 16-year-old daughter and five-year-old son were in the car with her.

The teenager got out of the car and entered the property to open the garage and the gate. While she was doing this, she saw one man getting into the back seat of their car and another two forcing her mother into the back seat.

She picked up a stone to throw at them, but hid when they threatened her with an unknown object. The men fled with the car, with her mother and brother still in it.

A tracking device in the car was used to locate it in a remote township called "Mina Nawe" near Putfontein, Benoni. Mother and child were still in the car when police found them on Tuesday night.

Mjiyako was apparently still too traumatised to talk. She was taken to Parklands Hospital in Springs and police were waiting for her to respond to treatment before they could try and compile an identikit of the suspects.

Her son was safe at home.

Source: News24

South Africa

Is Suicide the 3rd Leading Cause of Death for Ages 15-24?

A South African community newspaper has claimed only car accidents and murder kill more young people in the country. The… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.