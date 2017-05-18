18 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: UCT Activist Mlandu's Case Postponed Again

Student activist Masixole Mlandu intends making representations to the Director of Public Prosecutions over the charges put to him during last year's protests at the University of Cape Town, the Wynberg Regional Court heard on Thursday.

With a now slimmed down support group, the dreadlocked Mlandu stood in the dock for a few minutes in a black and white bomber jacket with the Fees Must Fall logo, while his lawyer Lufuno Musetsho explained the development.

He faces charges of malicious damage to property, intimidation and contravening a court order and was arrested during demands for universities to be free and for the curriculum to be overhauled to include more work by African scholars.

Students had also protested over accommodation shortages.

The case was on Thursday's roll for a plea but the judge allowed one more postponement to 5 July to allow for the representations to be made.

Source: News24

South Africa

