18 May 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Former SARS Employee Nabbed for Fraud

Western Cape — A 42 year - old former SARS employee has been arrested by the Serious Commercial Crime Unit of the Hawks on Wednesday 17th of May 2017, for allegedly defrauding his former employer of almost half a million rand.

It is alleged that between the periods 2011 to 2014 the suspect; who was employed at SARS Bellville, unlawfully submitted fraudulent tax returns to SARS on behalf of private individuals, he would then charge a fee on the amount reimbursed to taxpayers.

The receiver of revenue apparently suffered losses of approximately R433 456.74 as a result of the suspect's unlawful activities.

He is expected to appear in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 2017-05-30 to face charges relating to fraud.

South Africa

