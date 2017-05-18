South Africa: Missing Person Sought By St Faith Police

St Faiths SAPS would like to make an appeal to the members of the community regarding a missing person Neliswa Sosibo (20) from St Faiths. She was last seen on 8 May 2017 when she left school and she never return home. She was last seen wearing a school uniform, a light blue skirt, white short-leave shirt and light blue jersey.
Anyone with the information of her whereabouts is urged to contact Constable Zama Nzama of St Faiths police on 039 835 0012 or 079 696 3556 or our Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.