18 May 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Accused Wanted for Failing to Appear At Court

Hilton police are appealing to the members of the community to assist with an information that would lead to the arrest of Siyabonga Rodgers Cele (33) from Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg. Cele was arrested together with other three accused in 2006 for armed robbery, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition and theft of firearm that they committed in May 2006. On 18 January 2017, four accused were found guilty in the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court. The magistrate decided to extend their bail until they were sentenced accordingly on 13 March 2017, but Cele failed to appear before the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court for sentencing. The warrant for his arrest was issued after several adjournments to allow him to appear.

Anyone with the information of his whereabouts is urged to contact detective Constable T Nxele on 033 845 6520 or 072 108 1738. Our Crime Stop number can also be contacted on 08600 10111.

