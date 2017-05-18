South Africa: Minister Muthambi Revives Anti-Corruption Forum

Pretoria — Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi will convene a meeting on Friday to revive the National Anti-Corruption Forum (NACF), as part of government efforts to root out corruption.

"There is the wrong perception out there that corruption is a post-1994 phenomenon, which is untrue because corruption was widespread during the apartheid era. As a democratic government, we have accountability mechanisms in place to combat corrupt activities that adversely affect government efforts to eradicate poverty," said Minister Muthambi.

The NACF was established in 2001 by government, business and civil society with the main aim of preventing and combating all forms of combating corrupt activities in the country.

However, the last activity of the forum was its fourth national anti-corruption summit in December 2011, while its last EXCO meeting was held in November 2012.

Minister Muthambi said government has created a number of institutions to fight corruption.

"We strongly believe that we need the NACF to be effective so that we can realise a South Africa that has zero tolerance for corruption. I have decided to convene a special meeting of various stakeholders in all sectors of our society to revive the NACF," she said on Thursday.

The purpose of the special meeting is to revive the NACF and to reconstitute the sectors of the forum.

Among the objectives of the NACF is to contribute towards the establishment of a national consensus through the co-ordination of sectoral strategies against corruption.

The meeting, which is scheduled to start at 9am, will take place at Unisa's Miriam Makeba Hall.