South Africa: Up-Date On the Masisi Missing Person

press release

The reported missing person in Masisi Policing area outside Thohoyandou was just found now in Gauteng Province after a twenty four hours search by the various Police Units.

He cannot talk due to the injuries he possibly sustained during the kidnapping and he is presently admitted in one of the hospitals for medical treatment.

It is alleged that the missing person known as Nelson Advance Muleya aged 17 years from Manezhe Village was last seen on the 2017-05-15 at about 08:30 after he visited the local clinic and further proceeded to Donald Frazer Hospital for a medical check-up, using public transport but since then ,he was never seen again.

After the family members have observed that he is nowhere to be found, they immediately made a follow up at both the Clinic and the Hospital but they were told that he never arrived there and they immediately reported the matter at the local Police station.

Upon receiving this report, the Police reacted swiftly and engaged on a massive search led by the Search and Rescue Team jointly with the K9 Units and other Police Units until this morning with no success.

The preliminary Police investigations have revealed that his girlfriend called him later that day and he told her that he was kidnapped and at that point he did not know where he was.

Members of the community are once more requested to remain calm and give the Police a space to search for the missing person and to investigate this matter in full.

Police investigations continue.

Click here for the initial Media Statement