South Africa: Agriculture On Allegations of Corruption Related to Fishing Rights Allocation Process

DAFF taking action against allegations of corruption related to Fishing Rights Allocation Process

The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) of the Republic of South Africa received information about the allegations that could amount to corruption involving a member of the Allocation Team (hereinafter referred to as the "member") in the current Fishing Rights Allocation Process (FRAP). Our offices today was visited by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, the "Hawks", who have executed a search and seizure warrant in person of one of the FRAP members, confiscating a laptop and cellphone.

The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) views the matter in a very serious light thus we have taken a precautionary approach to all activities related to allocations and his relationship with the department. The department will work with the Hawks to ensure that there is proper investigation on the matter.

The department would like to reiterate its unwavering respect for the rule of law thus, as the law provides that one is innocent until found guilty by the Court of Law. The department would also like it to be stated that it deems the member as innocent until proven guilty by the Court of Law.

The Delegated Authority in its General Published Reasons for the Decisions on the Allocation of 2015/2016 Fishing Rights and Quantum in the Hake Inshore Trawl Fishery (the "GPR") states that:

"An independent forensic company will be appointed to investigate the accuracy of information submitted by applicants for fishing rights. Such verification will take place during and after the fishing rights allocation process. The forensic company will carry out investigations as and when required by the department. If any right holder is found to have

provided false information or false documents or failed to disclose material information, or had sought to influence the Minister or the Delegated Authority, proceedings in terms of Section 28 of the Marine Living Resources Act, (the "MLRA") will be undertaken which may result in the revocation, suspension, cancellation, alteration or reduction of the right granted."

The department is committed in ensuring that the undergoing Fishing Rights Allocation Processes (FRAP) are not compromised or at least are not seen to be compromised thus we have taken a decision to suspend the member from the Allocations pending the investigations.

It will also follow the internal processes to deal with any irregularities concerning the matter.

