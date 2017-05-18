South Africa: Kwamashu Hostel Murder Accused Sentenced to Life

press release

Yesterday, 17 May 2017, the Durban High Court convicted and sentenced five murderers Xolani Ntombela (27), Lungelo Dlamini (21), Siyabonga Gantsa (22), Ndumiso Nyandeni (22) and Sibongiseni Ngema (39) to life imprisonment each for murder. They were convicted after the judge heard how brutally killed Jabulani Nkunzikayibekwa Nxumalo (38).

On 19 July 2015, just after midnight, Jabulani Nkunzikayibekwa Nxumalo was sleeping in his house at Qhakaza settlement at KwaMashu hostel when he was approached by a group of suspects who stormed into his house and assaulted him severely. He was also dragged out of the house and burnt to death. A murder case was opened at KwaMashu police station for further investigation. Detectives started their intensive investigation that led to the arrest of five accused. The accused were denied bail and they made several court appearances until they were convicted and sentenced.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the sentences imposed on the accused. "The accused showed no mercy when they brutally killed the victim." he said.