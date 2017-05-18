18 May 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Kwamashu Hostel Murder Accused Sentenced to Life

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Yesterday, 17 May 2017, the Durban High Court convicted and sentenced five murderers Xolani Ntombela (27), Lungelo Dlamini (21), Siyabonga Gantsa (22), Ndumiso Nyandeni (22) and Sibongiseni Ngema (39) to life imprisonment each for murder. They were convicted after the judge heard how brutally killed Jabulani Nkunzikayibekwa Nxumalo (38).

On 19 July 2015, just after midnight, Jabulani Nkunzikayibekwa Nxumalo was sleeping in his house at Qhakaza settlement at KwaMashu hostel when he was approached by a group of suspects who stormed into his house and assaulted him severely. He was also dragged out of the house and burnt to death. A murder case was opened at KwaMashu police station for further investigation. Detectives started their intensive investigation that led to the arrest of five accused. The accused were denied bail and they made several court appearances until they were convicted and sentenced.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the sentences imposed on the accused. "The accused showed no mercy when they brutally killed the victim." he said.

South Africa

Is Suicide the 3rd Leading Cause of Death for Ages 15-24?

A South African community newspaper has claimed only car accidents and murder kill more young people in the country. The… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.