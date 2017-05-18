South Africa: Minister Mbalula Notes the North Gauteng High Court Judgement

press release

The Minister of Police Mr. Fikile Mbalula has noted the judgement of the North Gauteng High Court on the case brought against him by the Former Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), General Berning Hlemeza.

General Hlemeza's case was struck off the roll and he was ordered to pay costs of two counsels as matter was not urgent.

The Minister reiterates that on the matter regarding General Hlemeza's position at the DPCI he implementing the 17 March 2017 judgement that set aside his appointment. He maintains that as the Minister he has always been right on the interpretation of the Court Order.

The effect of today's judgement and that of the 17th of March 2017 means that even if General Ntlemeza decides to appeal further the order stands and is not suspended.

The Minister will study the judgement and comment fully at an appropriate stage.