18 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Defence Headquarters Denies Corruption Allegations

Photo: Transparency International UK
International community must join fight against defence corruption in Nigeria
By Ronald Mutum

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said denied allegations of corruption leveled against the Nigerian Military in a Transparency International (TI) report released on Thursday.

The Defence spokesman, Major General John Enenche reacting in a press conference in Abuja said, the sweeping allegations against military officials in the TI report are false.

He said the present leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria has done a lot to train, boost troop's morale and procure vital equipment through due process, for the north east operations against Boko Haram.

He argued that the Defence Headquarters, Army, Navy and Air Force Headquarters have established procurement branches that are guided by the rules and regulations of the Bureau for Public Procurement.

He said, the Ministry of Defence deals directly with States and Governments on defence equipment procurement without using contractors or vendors any longer, noting that the allegations in the TI report coming at this time should be treated with utmost suspicion.

He assured that there is no calculated, deliberate or institutionalized corruption in any form within its system, adding that the Armed Forces is totally loyal and subordinated to the Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

