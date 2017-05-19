Photo: Martin Mukangu/The Nation

Tusker midfielder Jackson Macharia, left, controls the ball under pressure from Sony Sugar defender Kevin Oluoch during their SportPesa Premier League match at Ruaraka ground on May 14, 2017.

Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi has named a 26-man squad of local based players ahead of their international friendly match against Angola on June 4 at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

The squad has five players from league leaders Gor Mahia while Kariobangi Sharks and 2010 champions Ulinzi Stars have four players each.

The AFC Leopards duo of Robinson Kamura and Duncan Otieno, who played in the team's 0-0 draw with Malawi at the same venue, has earned another call up to the senior team.

Tusker defender Marlon Tangauzi and midfielder Jackson Macharia have also earned their maiden call ups.

Surprisingly, experienced Tusker midfielder Humphrey Mieno and forward Allan Wanga have been overlooked in the team that is set to hit camp on May 28 in Machakos.

Wazito FC forward Joseph Waithera is the only National Super League player to make the list while Sony Sugar winger Boniface Muchiri has been handed a call up.

"It will be unfair to discuss players who didn't make it to the team. The premier league has over 450 players so we can't base our discussions on why two (Mieno and Wanga) have not been called up. What happens is that each member of the technical bench attends several league fixtures every weekend before meeting to draft the list," Okumbi said.

"We have given players opportunities whom we feel in the absence of the regulars can give us something fresh. It's a chance every player will get in upcoming international matches."

"We have enough time to prepare for the match. In the Malawi tie, most players were fatigued but gave 100 per cent and now we have a chance to train as a team before playing Angola."

The match is part of preparations for the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (Chan) set to be held in the country.

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Boniface Oluoch (Gor Mahia), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers)

Defenders: Pascal Ogweno, Bolton Omwenga (Kariobangi Sharks), Musa Mohammed, Haron Shakava (Gor Mahia), Titus Achesa, Jockins Otieno Atudo, Simon Mbugua (Posta Rangers), Robinson Mwangi Kamura (AFC Leopards), Marlon Tangauzi (Tusker)

Midfielders: Ovella Ochieng' (Kariobangi Sharks), Duncan Otieno (AFC Leopards), Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo (Gor Mahia), Jackson Macharia (Tusker), Daniel Waweru, Samuel Onyango (Ulinzi Stars), Stephen Waruru (Ulinzi Stars), Victor Majid (Chemelil Sugar)

Strikers: Boniface Muchiri (Sony Sugar), Daniel Mwaura (Mathare United), Joseph Waithera (Wazito FC), Masita Masuta (Nzoia Sugar), Masoud Musa (Kariobangi Sharks).