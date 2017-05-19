Uganda: 700 Refugee Children Enter Uganda Without Parents

Lamwo — A total of 729 unaccompanied refugee children have fled to Uganda following the renewed attacks in South Sudan.

Among the refugee children, are 570 who separated from their parents when the war started and both took different directions while 159 lost contacts with their relatives who were keeping them before the war broke out.

The unaccompanied children are in a range of four to 17 years.

According to Palabek Refugee Settlement Commandant David Wangwe, the children are currently being given foster care parents who are taking care of them.

"Food ratio and other supplies meant for these unaccompanied children are given to those who have been identified to look after them. We make sure that the foster parents are supported so that they can cater for these children like theirs," he said.

According to Mr Wangwe plans are underway to provide scholastic materials to the children so that when school begins they just resume education.

Refugee population

Currently, Lamwo District has a total of 15,000 refugees with 2,000 still at the reception centre.

The Resident District Commissioner, Mr Jonathan Rutabingwa, said they are managing the situation of refugees well except the heavy rains that have made the access roads impassable.

Guardians

