Uganda: Turkey to Develop Busoga Tourism

Jinja — Turkey's Ambassador to Uganda Ms Sedef Yavuzalp has pledged to partner with Jinja Municipality and Busoga Kingdom to develop tourism sites in the sub-region to attract more tourists to learn and spend more time in the area.

Ms Sedef who visited the Source of the Nile on Sunday through the invitation of Jinja Municipality Mayor Majid Batambuze and Busoga Kingdom minister of Tourism Ms Hellen Namutamba, said Turkey is looking forward to be part of tourism developments of Jinja.

Daily Monitor could not establish the kind of support Turkey is likely to extend to the development of tourism in Busoga. However, Mr Batambuze said there is a plan for a 5- star hotel to be constructed at the Source of the Nile for easing accommodation requirements of tourists.

The team visited Kyabazinga Palace at Igenge Hill and the Kingdom headquarters in Bugembe Town Council.

Ms Namutamba said the South African Infrastructure Development Consultant Company headed by Mr Landile Shembe will construct 11 chiefdom villages representing the Busoga clans.

Mr Landile pledged to give support to the construction of Katende Road for the Kyabazinga to drive through to ensure that the he does not compete with other road users while accessing his palace.