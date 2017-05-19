Uganda: Crime Preventer Gets 33 Years in Jail for Murder

Rukungiri — High Court judge Justice Moses Kazibwe last Tuesday convicted and sentenced a crime preventer to 33 years in prison for murder and aggravated robbery.

Mr Kenneth Tumushabe was convicted on his own plea of guilt. He was convicted together with three others; Julius Muhwezi and Namara Hillary, who also pleaded guilty to the same charges. They were sentenced to 18 and 33 years in jail respectively.

The fourth convict, Fred Orishaba denied the charges but was sentenced to 35 years after prosecution adduced sufficient evidence to prove him guilty.

The accused are residents of Kameme in Kambuga Sub-county in Kanungu and Bwambara in Rukungiri districts respectively.

The State Attorney Geoffrey Oundo told Court that the convicts on January 18, stopped a commuter taxi at Ntungwa River on Ncwera Bridge along Ishasha-Katunguru road in Queen Elizabeth National Park and shot Gideon Byaruhanga, the taxi driver and killed Amon Tirwomwe alias Kadogo after he identified them.

The now deceased was driving a taxi from Kihiihi to Kasese. He had two passengers in the vehicle. The injured passengers were brought to court as witnesses and pinned Orishaba on the murder.

Mr Oundo told court that Byaruhanga was rescued by a fellow driver who was following him on the same route but died as he was being rushed to Bwindi Community Hospital.

Mr Orishaba denied participating in the murder and robbery but said he was only hired to help the accused carry ivory from the park.