19 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: APR FC, AS Kigali in Battle for Second Place

Photo: Sam Ngendahimana/The New Times
AS Kigali striker Michel Ndahinduka (L) tries to beat APR defender Faustin Usengimana during the corresponding fixture, which AS Kigali won 1-0.
By Jejje Muhinde

Two days after losing the league title to archrivals Rayon Sports, APR FC will visit AS Kigali on Friday afternoon at Stade de Kigali hoping to win and continue their push for a second-place finish.

Former champions APR go into the game in second place with 53 points, 13 behind Rayon Sports, who beat Mukura Victory Sports 2-1 on Wednesday to win the league title.

Moussa Camara scored a brace in 12th and 55th minute to secure the league title for Djuma Masudi's team.

With four games left, APR, Police FC and AS Kigali in second, third and fourth places respectively have a chance to finish in second place. If AS Kigali beat APR they will go to 51 points, three behind APR while third-placed Police with 51 points, will visit Sunrise FC knowing victory would take them into second position.

To finish second, Eric Nshimiyimana's AS Kigali will need to win their four games including today's, which would give them 60 points, but also hope that Jimmy Mulisa's team and Police FC drop points and fail to reach that mark.

For APR, they can retain their current position with two more wins and also pray that Innocent Seninga's Police FC, who need three wins in four games, fail that mission.

In other matches, 13th-placed Marines FC will host their biggest rivals Etincelles, who are eighth, in the Western Province derby at Umuganda Stadium, 11th-placed Kirehe FC will host Bugesera FC, who are fifth.

After winning their eighth league title on Wednesday, Rayon Sports will represent Rwanda in next year's CAF Champions League. They are also still in contention to defend the Peace Cup. They face Police FC in the quarter-final over two legs next month for a place in the semifinals.

Friday

AS Kigali vs APR 3:30pm

Marines vs Etincelles

Sunrise vs Police

Kirehe vs Bugesera

Musanze vs Amagaju

Saturday

Espoir vs SC Kiyovu 3:30pm

Pepiniere vs Rayon Sports

Mukura VS vs Gicumbi

