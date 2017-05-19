18 May 2017

Nigeria: Man Who Injected Late Nigerian Senator, Adeleke, With 'Banned' Drug, Speaks

Photo: Isiaka Adeleke/Twitter
Isiaka Adeleke.
By Josiah Oluwole

Alfred Aderibigbe, the man who administered several injections on Osun senator, Isiaka Adekele, shortly before his death, has testified before the Corona inquest into the lawmaker's, saying he was only one of many nurses the politician had in Lagos and Abuja.

Giving evidence at the inquest on Thursday in Yoruba, Mr. Aderibgbe said Mr. Adeleke consulted him for the past 20 years on matters relating to his health.

He was led in evidence by his counsel, Lekan Alabi.

According to Mr. Aderibigbe, he first met Mr. Adeleke 20 years ago while working as a nurse at the State Hospital, Ede.

He said he had attended to Mr. Adeleke's daughter who was rushed to the hospital under convulsive condition, adding that the senator then appreciated his effort with a cash gift.

Mr. Aderibgbe explained that after the incident, he visited the senator regularly on his instruction.

"After a while, I started treating him," he said. "Whenever he was given prescription and he probably didn't complete his treatment in Abuja, I would administer the remaining.

"He had other nurses in Abuja, and some in Lagos.

"I'm his nurse in Ede. I don't know any of other nurses, but I know that whenever he was given injection by those nurses, he would show me in order to know the new area to inject him.

"He was hypertensive and he had gouty arthritis. I was close to him. I used to advise him to rest for him to be okay.

"He stopped smoking for a long time. He drank alcoholic drinks."

The Chief Medical Director of Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, LAUTECH, Wale Lasisi, had testified before the inquest on Monday, saying the information available to him indicated that Mr. Aderibigbe had no medical status, either as a doctor or as a nurse.

He also said the Mr. Adeleke was injected with Analgin, an analgesic outlawed by the National Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, several years ago.

Mr. Aderibigbe's testimony was deferred to Thursday following pleas by his counsel that he was emotionally unfit to stand in the witness box.

