Rwanda: What's On This Weekend?

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? There's always something going on in Kigali. Check out our guide for things to this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Kid's musical adventure

This Friday, May 19, New Song Music presents 'Back to the Cross', a Kid's musical adventure produced by Christy Semsen, an American children musical writer. Join the kids for this special evening as they take you back in time to discover the power of the cross. It is scheduled to start at 6pm at Christian Life Assembly in Nyarutarama.

Night of heavy music in Kigali

Party the night away as DJs Peteloaf and Bon Jon play your favourite classics from the world of rock, metal, punk, grunge, indie, hardcore and many more, plus live music from The Neon Zebra and Nganji. It is happening this Friday from 7pm till late at One Love, Kigali.

My Story Official Launch Night

'My Story' is a storytelling project with the aim of inspiring, connecting and enabling young people through stories of remarkable achievers and successful people. Come and listen to various speakers share their stories and network with successful people about the journey they have made. Speakers and performers come from all walks of life including photographers, artists, makeup artists and filmmakers this Friday at Impact Hub Kigali (Neo Café Kiyovu) from 6pm to 8:30pm. The event will also include exhibition tables through photography, painting and so much more.

Adventure film festival

Witness an evening of adventurous and fun activities culminating with a night of various films on a big screen. It will take place at the Mlimani Gardens, Rebero on May 20.

The Kigali International peace marathon

The highly anticipated Kigali International Peace Marathon is happening this weekend on Sunday May 22 at Amahoro National Stadium in Remera. It will feature start and finish lines at the stadium, with three race categories, 42 km, 21 km and 7 km fun run for peace. Under the theme of Peace, the annual event brings together runners, volunteers and supporters from the country as well as foreign participants.

Compiled by Sharon Kantengwa

Do you have events coming up, please send to entertainment@newtimes.co.rw

