Rwanda: Mani Martin in Afro Media Tour

Afro-fusion singer Mani Martin is currently on an East African media tour to promote his latest album, Afro. The singer released the album late last year, and the video clip for Afro, the title track, immediately went viral on YouTube.

The album has 15 songs, including; Rubanda, Umumararungu, Ndota, Africa, and Mwalimu, among others.

The title track, Afro, is a reflection of pride in everything African; the singer sings his heart out about Afro weather, coffee, movies, music, soccer, food, name it.

"To me, Afro means a lot. It means everything related to African beauty and pride," he explained in an earlier interview.

"I sing about the Africa of my dreams, where speaking a foreign language doesn't mean 'smart', where we embrace our diversity and celebrate our unity. I believe we can be who we want to be if we can embrace who we are now."

The tour kicked off in Rwanda earlier in the year, before the singer proceeded to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Currently he is on the Kenyan leg of the tour.

"I am doing interviews on different TVs and Radios, and meeting the media to introduce my new album to the Kenyan and East African audience. I will also meet with some Kenyan artistes to get to know how things work in their music industry," the singer revealed.

"In Rwanda, I toured all the TV and radio stations, newspapers and online publications to introduce the album to the audience," he added.

He further revealed that after Kenya, he will be headed to Tanzania and Uganda, before winding it up in Burundi.

"I realised that a media tour is very important for my album and my music in general because it helps me to know how people in the region are reacting to my music," he explained the reason behind the tour.

He also revealed that after the media tour, he will embark on an East Africa-wide concert tour beginning August.

The singer tackles a host of themes on the album, including love, life, people, places, beauty, nature, and dreams.