18 May 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: DA' T.R.U.T.H. Live in Namibia

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ndapewoshali Shapwanale

Award-wining American gospel musician Da' T.R.U.T.H. will be performing in Windhoek tomorrow evening.

Real name Emanuel Lee Lambert, Da' T.R.U.T.H. is known for ministering in music and is one of the most celebrated Christian hip-hop artists on the music scene at the moment.

Hosted by Namibian gospel musician D-Naff, his performance in Namibia is part of a tour that will also see him perform in Zambia, Swaziland and Asia.

Prior to coming to Namibia, the rapper performed in Johannesburg, Harare and Lilongwe.

Speaking to The Namibian this morning, the rapper said that he has been to Africa 12 times before, yet this is his first time in the Land of the Brave.

"It was one of the places recommended to me as part of the tour here in Africa," he said.

Arriving in Namibia late last night, Da' T.R.U.T.H. said that he has heard a musical sound he likes and is already talking about linking up with certain Namibian musicians for future work.

For his performance tomorrow evening, the 'Why So Serious' rapper said that the audience can look forward to an energetic and impactful show that is sure to entertain and at the same time put the message across.

He will also share a word at the concert.

"The beauty of music is that it is a gateway. It tenderises the heart which leaves people open to hear what you have to say," he said.

The concert is scheduled to take place at Experience Koi church from 18h00 to 22h00.

Tickets cost N$150 per person or N$1 200 for 10 people.

For further information, call 085 658 4454

Namibia

Locals Fetch Water From Toilets

THERE seems to be no end to the sanitary woes for residents of the Soweto location at Tsumeb. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.