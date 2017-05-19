Namibia: DA' T.R.U.T.H. Live in Namibia

Award-wining American gospel musician Da' T.R.U.T.H. will be performing in Windhoek tomorrow evening.

Real name Emanuel Lee Lambert, Da' T.R.U.T.H. is known for ministering in music and is one of the most celebrated Christian hip-hop artists on the music scene at the moment.

Hosted by Namibian gospel musician D-Naff, his performance in Namibia is part of a tour that will also see him perform in Zambia, Swaziland and Asia.

Prior to coming to Namibia, the rapper performed in Johannesburg, Harare and Lilongwe.

Speaking to The Namibian this morning, the rapper said that he has been to Africa 12 times before, yet this is his first time in the Land of the Brave.

"It was one of the places recommended to me as part of the tour here in Africa," he said.

Arriving in Namibia late last night, Da' T.R.U.T.H. said that he has heard a musical sound he likes and is already talking about linking up with certain Namibian musicians for future work.

For his performance tomorrow evening, the 'Why So Serious' rapper said that the audience can look forward to an energetic and impactful show that is sure to entertain and at the same time put the message across.

He will also share a word at the concert.

"The beauty of music is that it is a gateway. It tenderises the heart which leaves people open to hear what you have to say," he said.

The concert is scheduled to take place at Experience Koi church from 18h00 to 22h00.

Tickets cost N$150 per person or N$1 200 for 10 people.

For further information, call 085 658 4454