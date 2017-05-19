Rwanda: IPRC-Kigali to Face APR in Battle for Playoffs Spot

With only three games left in the regular league season, the battle for the national basketball league title and playoffs spots remains so much at stake.

Table leaders Rwanda Energy Group (REG), Patriots in the second place and third-placed Espoir all have a good chance to clinch the title.

IPRC-South in fourth place, IPRC-Kigali (5th), APR (6th) and seventh-placed United Generation Basketball (UGB) club are fighting for fourth place, which guarantees a place in the playoffs.

With so much at stake, Albert Buhake's IPRC-Kigali (22 points) entertain former champions APR (21) on Friday evening at Amahoro Indoor Stadium as each side needs a win to boost their chances of finishing in the top four.

Both sides are separated by one point, however; IPRC-Kigali (13 games) have played one game less than APR and a win tonight would take them level on points with fourth-placed IPRC-South, who have played two games more.

On the other hand, victory for Cliff Owour's youthful APR would see them leapfrog their opponents in fifth place.

In the preceding game that starts at 6pm, 30-Plus will take on winless Cercle Sportif de Kigali (CSK) at the same venue.

Friday

CSK vs 30-Plus 6pm

IPRC-Kigali vs APR 8pm

Saturday

UGB vs IPRC-South 12pm

Women

IPRC-South vs APR 11am